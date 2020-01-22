Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.38

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STP stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.74) on Wednesday. Stenprop has a twelve month low of GBX 99.40 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57. The stock has a market cap of $374.90 million and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.83.

In related news, insider James Beaumont sold 173,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total value of £219,218.58 ($288,369.61). Also, insider Patricia Watson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total value of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

