Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.19

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.19 and traded as high as $42.55. Steven Madden shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 392,861 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,937.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $3,323,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 231,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,205.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

