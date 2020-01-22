Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NortonLifeLock Put Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,904 put options.

NLOK opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.