Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Virtu Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 803% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

VIRT stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 36.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

