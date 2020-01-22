StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.64, 3,888,547 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,933,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.