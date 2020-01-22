StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.64, 3,888,547 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,933,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). StoneCo had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 183,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 84,778 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

