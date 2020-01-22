SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get SUBARU CORP/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FUJHY. ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SUBARU CORP/ADR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 203,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.45. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Research analysts anticipate that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.