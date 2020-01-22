Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

SMMF opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.