Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.52 and last traded at C$12.44, 250,550 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

