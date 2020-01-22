Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Jaguar Listed Property LLC

Jaguar Listed Property LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up 2.1% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

SHO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 68,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,698. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

