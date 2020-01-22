SunTrust Banks Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $366.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $361.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.40. 1,504,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,408. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Broadcom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

