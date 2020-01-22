SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.