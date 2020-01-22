Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.74

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $12.63. Synalloy shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 15,028 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,864.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,004.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,549.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $158,712 in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1,017.6% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150,241 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

