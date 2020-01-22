SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

SYNNEX has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $14.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,454 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

