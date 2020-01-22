Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.71

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.71 and traded as high as $68.13. Synthorx shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 304,787 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

