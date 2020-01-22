Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.71

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.71 and traded as high as $68.13. Synthorx shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 304,787 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synthorx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:THOR)

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit