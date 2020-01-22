Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.83 ($1.27).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TALK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

TALK traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 111.20 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.87.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

