Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Up 15.3%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s stock price traded up 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.85, 40,432 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 326,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
