Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Up 15.3%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s stock price traded up 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.85, 40,432 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 326,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

