Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Trading Up 25%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 61,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 16.19 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

