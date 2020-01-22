Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Target by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Target by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. 5,063,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,668. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

