Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Up 1.3%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, 2,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.