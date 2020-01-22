Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Up 1.3%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, 2,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit