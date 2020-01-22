Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.21.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.92.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

