TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCEHY. BNP Paribas began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TCEHY traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

