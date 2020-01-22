Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.81 million.Teradyne also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:TER traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 4,170,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

