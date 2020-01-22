Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

