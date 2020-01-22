Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinEx. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $32.41 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.03534995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00204296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00130618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Huobi, Liqui, Iquant, Upbit, UEX, Binance, Coinut, CoinBene, B2BX, C2CX, Gate.io, IDCM, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, FCoin, IDAX, Kryptono, Bitfinex, OKEx, TOPBTC, Bittrex, QBTC, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, MBAex, CoinEx, LBank, OOOBTC, Kraken, DigiFinex, Exmo, BtcTurk, BigONE, ABCC, Bibox, Bit-Z, EXX, ZB.COM, Kucoin, BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX, TDAX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

