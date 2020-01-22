TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit