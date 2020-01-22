TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.

