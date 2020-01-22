The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 4,047,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

