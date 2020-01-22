The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after buying an additional 386,299 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

