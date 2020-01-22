Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.78. The stock had a trading volume of 494,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $341.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

