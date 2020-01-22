Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Down 0.4%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, approximately 15,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Get Thunder Bridge Acquisition II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $764,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $2,545,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $4,988,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $8,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $17,000,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.