ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.16

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $13.30. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

