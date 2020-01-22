Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, 425,499 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 343,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWM shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $358.31 million and a PE ratio of 26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

