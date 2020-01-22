Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Titan Coin has a market cap of $700,294.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

999 (999) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023307 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005973 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000539 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.