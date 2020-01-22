Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.37. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 803,137 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit