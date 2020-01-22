Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.37. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 803,137 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

