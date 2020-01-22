TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $269,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,223,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,514. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

