Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,828 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 130.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 168,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.26. 2,423,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

