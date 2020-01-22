Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.32. 1,376,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,174. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

