Tompkins Financial Corp Has $485,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $309.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,772,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average of $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

