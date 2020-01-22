Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

IEFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 6,911,062 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32.

