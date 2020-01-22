Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,015 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

