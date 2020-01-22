Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $262.26 and a 12-month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.