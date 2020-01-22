Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 289 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $60,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,950,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 953,946 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

