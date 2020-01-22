Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.42

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.42 and last traded at C$72.44, with a volume of 52313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.87.

TIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$975.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.932223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$364,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$483,069. Insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772 over the last 90 days.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

