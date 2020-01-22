TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 29,329 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.