Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.91

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $25.70. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 199,773 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $60,498,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $8,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
