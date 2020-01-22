Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.91

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $25.70. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 199,773 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $60,498,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $8,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.