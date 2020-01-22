TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.41. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 166,552 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 152,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 97,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 399.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

