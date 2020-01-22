TRH Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.