TRH Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,190,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,339,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,892.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,826.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.56.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.