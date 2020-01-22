Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor’s focus on new initiatives and strength in the Experiences & Dining segment are positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, TripAdvisor is suffering from sluggishness in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Also, weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Further, continuous decline in average monthly unique visitor base is a headwind. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are risks. “

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 526,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

