Truewealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,939 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. 163,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.