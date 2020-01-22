Truewealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Truewealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

